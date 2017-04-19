Steve Harvey Says Donald Trump Has Kept His Promise To Provide Housing For Poor People [Video]

Steve Harvey Praises Trump For Keeping His Promise To Aid Housing

Steve Harvey got FLAMED by many in the Black community for his shucky-and-jivey meeting with Donald Trump upon his election as POTUS.

Well, TMZ ran up on Steve recently and asked him if that meeting has resulting in anything that was worth all that slander, check out what he had to say:

Guess we’ll have to see if all this “affordable housing” comes to fruition. Donald Trump and Ben Carson don’t exactly strike us as people who’s hearts are bleeding for the less-fortunate.

Image via Getty