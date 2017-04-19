Seen On The Scene: Bad Gyal Rih-Rih Pulls Up To LA FentyXPuma Pop Up
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3
❯
❮
Rihanna Plays Cashier At #FentyxPuma LA Pop Up
Rihanna strolled up to her pop up shop with Puma yesterday looking icey. The Bajan pop singer walked up with her cell phone in hand, on instagram live. She streamed her entrance for fans on her IG feed. Rih was draped head to toe in her Puma collaboration.
Her parka runs for $750 and the mules, $400. Thoughts?
Splash News Images
Rihanna acted as a cashier at the pop up event for some lucky folks who made it inside. A pretty nice surprise for Fenty fans.
More or Rih, inside of the event on the next pages.