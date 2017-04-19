Seen On The Scene: Bad Gyal Rih-Rih Pulls Up To LA FentyXPuma Pop Up

Rihanna Plays Cashier At #FentyxPuma LA Pop Up

Rihanna strolled up to her pop up shop with Puma yesterday looking icey. The Bajan pop singer walked up with her cell phone in hand, on instagram live. She streamed her entrance for fans on her IG feed. Rih was draped head to toe in her Puma collaboration.

Her parka runs for $750 and the mules, $400. Thoughts?

Splash News Images

Rihanna acted as a cashier at the pop up event for some lucky folks who made it inside. A pretty nice surprise for Fenty fans.

Rihanna shows up at her #FentyXPuma pop up shop in LA and acts as cashier. 🌸🛍 A post shared by Rihanna (@rihstore) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

