Janet Jackson’s Bestie Addresses Whether Or Not She’ll Take Wissam For $500 Milli In Divorce!

Janet Jackson’s Creative Director Denies $500 Million Prenup Payout

When news broke of Janet Jackson splitting up with her Middle Eastern millionaire husband rumors and memes ran rampant with speculation that she’d make a hefty fortune ($500 million to be exact)…

Janet Jackson got married to a billionaire, had his baby, then left him and taking 500 million dollars with her…. pic.twitter.com/umBnNnEF6q — A GOD. (@GunPlayLexy) April 9, 2017

Now her best friend and creative director Gil Duldulao is speaking out saying Janet wants no parts of Wissam’s money.

A post shared by Gil Duldulao (@ghsduldulao) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

Go head Gil! Go AWF on them folks hating on ya girl…

Do you think Janet is glad her boy spoke up? Pretty funny how he hit folks with the WELL, ACTUALLY fact-checking notes as well.

Janet definitely doesn’t need the Al-Mana money. She’s a Jackson, her money is long and she’s a trustee of her brother’s estate which has been churning out profits since his death. Besides, we know little Eissa will never want for a thing with Wissam as dad and Janet as mom.

How many of y’all wish you had a best friend like Gil though? Let’s be real.

