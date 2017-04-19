I’m Lovin’ It: Steve Stephens’ Hunger For McDonald’s Lead To Police Chase-Turned-Suicide

McDonald’s Employee Aids Police In Catching Up With Steve Stephens

Yesterday, the 3 day search for murderer Steve Stephens came to an end after he was briefly chased by police then took his own life.

Today, we get more details on how he was caught. According to CNN, McDonald’s chicken nuggets and a mindful employee ultimately lead to Stephens’ demise.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Stephens pulled up to a McDonald’s in Harborcreek Township, Pennsylvania to order a 20-piece chicken McNuggets and a small fries. The employee working the window recognized him immediately.

“[The employee] said, ‘I think that’s the guy. Can you double check I’m right?'” franchise owner Thomas DuCharme said. “When I saw him I knew it was him. It fits the profile. He didn’t look that different than the picture but his beard was trimmed down.”

The unidentified employee called the cops and used some tricky maneuvers in an attempt to keep him there until the boys arrived:

To buy time, DuCharme gave Stephens his nuggets and told him his fries would take an extra minute. But Stephens did not wait, he said. He took his nuggets and drove off. “He didn’t want to wait for the fries, which was fine,” DuCharme said. “We were just trying to make sure [the employee] got in contact with the state police.”

Authorities literally chased Stephens as soon as he pulled out the parking lot. Reports say police rammed his car and while the car was spinning out of control, Stephens pulled a pistol and shot himself in the head.

According to KREM, the employee will be granted the $50,000 reward despite the fact that Stephens committed suicide.

