Laura Govan Flaunts Her Bangin’ Baaaawdy In ‘Black Fitness Today’

Laura Govan Covers Black Fitness Today

Laura Govan is showing off her bangin’ post-4 kids baaaawdy on a magazine cover. Laura is the cover star for Black Fitness Today magazine and in it, she’s explaining how she found “strength” through fitness and became a “boss b***.”

“Channeling it means to dig deep and be powerful and fearless,” said Laura. “We dominate. We dictate. We run stuff. We’re aggressive, yet we’re kind, nurturing – an overall BOSS B***!”



Okay Laura.

In case you didn’t know, Laura is the mother of four kids with Gilbert Arenas; Alijah Amani Arenas, Aloni Arenas, Hamiley Arenas and Izela Samaya Arenas.

Laura previously revealed that she dropped 100 pounds after having her fourth child and she’s been adamant about fitness ever since.

The 37-year-old now posts videos of herself getting in at the gym…

Even When I Don't Want To Or Feel Like It 🙌🏽 #Beastmode #LetsGetIt💪🏽 #InRealLife @agostinafitness B Killing Me 👊🏽 #HateUButILoVeU 😘 A post shared by Laura Govan (@lauramgovan) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

and flaunting that tight lil baaaawdy in swimwear.

Cali Kid …. 💋 #CoverShoot 📸 A post shared by Laura Govan (@lauramgovan) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

What do YOU think about Laura Govan’s Black Fitness Today cover???

Getty Images, Shannon Laurine | MUA Melissa Grace | Hair Malaika Frazier | Creative By Anthoni Allen of The A AllenGroup