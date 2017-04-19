Same Surgeon, Who Dis? People Can’t Seem To Tell The Difference Between Larsa Pippen And Kim Kardashian In This Selfie

Did Larsa Pippen Do Something To Her Face?

The internet exploded last night, after someone pointed out the similar face features shared between Kim Kardashian West, Larsa Pippen and Ms. Nikki Baby. Yes. Those three. Everyone is asking, did Larsa knife herself up to look like her bestie?

Larsa posted the flick of herself to twitter, where a twitter user’s revelation made the photo viral days later. Check it out. Does this look like Larsa to you?

Here’s what Larsa looked like just months ago, during her Mask Off, Future days.



Interesting!

I really need these plastic surgeons to step their game up. Do they put a mold on these women? #missnikkibaby #kimkardashian #larsapippen #plasticsurgery #triplets #selfhatred #fake A post shared by Bird (@birdshu) on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

