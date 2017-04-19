Preciousness: North West And The Cuzzos Turn Up At Disneyland For Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday

North West Has A Blast With Her Cousins And Aunt Kourtney At Disneyland

North West had the time of her life Tuesday during a visit at Disneyland with Aunt Kourtney Kardashian, Uncle Scott Disick and her cousins Penelope, Reign and Mason for Kourt’s birthday. The family rolled super deep. In addition to all the kids, they were also accompanied by four bodyguards, their head of security and two VIP guest service employees. Kourtney’s crew were spotted on the Dumbo ride, It’s A Small World, the carousel and Big Thunder Mountain before heading to lunch.

Looks like Kourtney even relaxed a bit and let the kids have churros.

Saint’s definitely still too small to enjoy Disneyland, do you think Northie missed her lil bro or nah? Hopefully she’s finally gotten over having to share the attention with the baby.

Hit the flip for more photos from their fun day.

Splash News