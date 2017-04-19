Thanks VH1! This ‘Black Ink’ Star Is Getting Dragged Into The Carmelo & La La Separation

In messy breakup news…

“Black Ink Crew Chicago” Star Accused Of Dating Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Mistress

More rumors are coming out concerning the sad separation of Carmelo Anthony and La La. As previously reported sources told Page Six that the NBA baller operated under the idea that “La La was married—but he wasn’t” so he has a history of dirty doggin’. A source close to Melo also refuted claims that he knocked up a scammy stripper who’s due in July.

Now a new rumor has surfaced and it concerns not only the couple but a VH1 reality star. The folks over at BallerAlert claim to have the drop on the alleged mistress, a woman named Mia Angel Burks.

According to the site, she’s NOT a stripper, but a graduate student at Northwestern University who met him at Chicago nightclub while he was doing press for the NBA draft. Furthermore, she was not only allegedly sleeping with Carmelo but “Black Ink Crew Chicago’s” Ryan Henry as well.

“She was traveling back and forth to New York while she was messing around with Ryan Henry from Black ink Chicago,” a fan told the site.”Her and Carmelo weren’t serious at all she was plotting.”

This…is…a…mess.

