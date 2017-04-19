In Scary White Folks News: Tom Brady Will Not Attend Patriots’ Championship Visit To White House

Tom Brady To Skip Patriots’ White House Championship Visit With Trump

The New England Patriots are due to make a stop by 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington, D.C. to shake hands and act chummy with the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

While its well-documented that owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick are great friends with Trump, Tom Brady spent most of the NFL season trying to tamp down his relationship with the polarizing POTUS. It should be noted that several of Brady’s teammates are refusing to go on this trip because of their personal feelings about Donald and his policies.

Brady was seen with a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker, but his refusal to speak about his relationship with Donald makes this latest news a bit more curious…

Tom Brady is not attending White House ceremony today due to "personal family matters." His statement: pic.twitter.com/OIidVZX3VV — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 19, 2017

To recap, Brady puts the #MAGA hat in his locker for all to see, plays coy about his relationship with Trump and whether he voted for him, then makes this weak azz excuse announces that family issues will keep him from attending the White House ceremony?

Sounds like someone is scared to be seen with Trump to protect himself from criticism.

What do you think?

Image via Getty