‘Fate Of The Furious’ Projected To Make $600 Million Worldwide

Did you watch it????

“Fate Of The Furious” Hitting $600 Million Mark

Ludacris, Vin Diesel, Tyrese and The Rock’s latest installment in the “Fast and the Furious’ series is booming at the box office. After having a massive Easter weekend opening with a record-shattering $532 million global debut, it’s expected to reach $600 million by the end of the week according to Forbes.

F. Gary Gray’s film is now the top international launch of all time and has surpassed Jurassic World’s $316.7 million.

The highly popular film and the eighth installment in the series earned $192.1 million in China and debuted at No. 1 in all 63 foreign markets.

In related news, The Rock has reportedly signed on to do “Fast 9” after resolving his beef with Vin Diesel. TMZ reports that Dwyane’s over his beef with Vin and he’s called a truce.

Good for them.

Are rushing to the theater to see “Fate Of The Furious”???

WENN