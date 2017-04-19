#BlackGirlMagic: Actress Rachel True Is 50-Years-Old But We Damn Sure Can’t Tell
Rachel True Looks As Beautiful As Ever At The Tender Age Of 50
Actress Rachel True is 50. We know you probably think that that’s a typo, but no, she is 50-years-old.
She looks EXACTLY the same way she did when she played “Mary Jane Potman” in Dave Chappelle’s cult kush classic Half Baked.
Someone on Twitter recently noted that Rachel is the same age as Trump’s etiquette-lacking bootlicker Kellyanne Conway…
Clearly time does not love everyone the same.
Sorry if this post is making things more weird for you, Rachel! But you fine AF.
Rachel even shared the secret of her youthful glow.
Flip it over a few times to see just how amazing Rachel looks these days!
Images via Getty/Instagram
