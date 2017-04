Erykah Badu And Boyfriend Carl Jones Leave Los Angeles Together

Erykah Badu and Carl Jones are still going strong. The Texan songstress and her producer/director/voiceover actor boo thang were spotted at LAX to catch a flight together. The couple were in Cali for Coachella over the weekend.

Coachella '17 A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

