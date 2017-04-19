Comedy: Sherri Shepherd’s Son Says His ‘Pee Pee Freezes’ When He Sees Beyoncé

Kids say the darndest things…

Sherri Shepherd’s Son Questions Her About Beyoncé

Sherri Shepherd’s son is apparently one of several growing boys who’s attracted to Beyoncé. Sherri was a guest this week on Hollywood Today Live with Garcelle Beauvais and Ross Mathews and spoke on her 12-year-old son Jeffrey who now wants “privacy.” According to the comedienne, the pre-teen told his mom he was confused as to why his “penis freezes when he sees Beyoncé.”

“He said, ‘Mommy why does my penis keep freezing when I see Beyoncé?” said Sherri. “She better be glad she’s pregnant with twins cause I would whoop her. He said it freezes up and I said, ‘Who else does it freeze for?’ He said, ‘Well not around you mommy!'”

She also added in a joke about her ex Lamar Sally who she’s been ordered to pay $5,000 a month in support for his surrogate seed.

“I go, ‘Well damn, thank you!” said Sherri. “You [Jeffrey] sound like my ex-husband.”

HILARIOUS.

Watch Sherri talk about her growing boy on Hollywood Today Live below.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images