Man In Fresno Kills 3 Caucasian Men Saying “He Hates White People” On Facebook [Video]

Another day, another nutcase.

Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, was heard screaming “Allahu Akhbar,” before shooting up 4 white people…killing 3. Fresno police said Kori was making manifesto videos on Facebook about killing white folks and consitantly expressed how much he hated them. Muhammad has been arrested and his grandmother says he changed his name when he was 15 or 16 from Kori Taylor. The grandmother also added: “I don’t know why he got on that Muhammad stuff…”

Kori made facebook videos…turn the pages and peep.