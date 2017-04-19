Exclusive: Trey Songz Narrowly Escapes Foreclosure!!!

Singer/rapper, Trey Songz is seen catching a flight out of Los Angeles wearing sweats and Air Jordan’s as he’s surrounded by his entourage.

“Bottoms Up” Singer In Hot Water Over Unpaid House Bills

Trey Songz has narrowly saved his luxury Miami condo from being sold off at foreclosure.

The heartthrob dropped major coins to settle unpaid debts over his home, and the lawsuit against him was dismissed, BOSSIP has learned.

The Brickell Key Master Association filed suit against the rapper in Florida Court.

The homeowners association accused the rapper of refusing to pay the required maintenance costs since October.

The association was clearly tired of waiting around for him to pay up and demanded the judge sign off on his home being foreclosed on. The association demanded Trey be kicked out and the property sold off with the profits being used to pay back the money owed.

The grand total for the unpaid maintenance fees comes to only $609.49. However, with fees and interest, the total has grown to $1,722.40. Trey had yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Then on April 14th, docs were filed by the Brickell Key Association stating they are voluntarily dismissing the entire lawsuit against Trey and discharging the lien they filed, which means the singer finally coughed up the dough he owed and the legal battle was officially closed.