Surprise! Serena Williams Expecting Her First Child With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian

- By Bossip Staff
Serena Williams Pregnant With Alexis Ohanian’s Baby

Remember when we told you that Serena Williams was still happily booed up with her Reddit co-founder fiance Alexis Ohanian?

Well the tennis legend is not only extremely happy with her man; she’s EXPECTING.

Serena confirmed the news herself via Snapchat with a post showing off her 20 months pregnant belly.

Fans are now flooding her with congratulatory messages on the surprise pregnancy.

This was a bikini photo Serena posted just two weeks ago.

Back in January, a secretly pregnant Serena beat her sister Venus to nab a record 23rd slam title in the Australian Open.

Wow!
Congrats to the happy couple!

Comments

