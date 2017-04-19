Surprise! Serena Williams Expecting Her First Child With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Serena Williams Pregnant With Alexis Ohanian’s Baby
Remember when we told you that Serena Williams was still happily booed up with her Reddit co-founder fiance Alexis Ohanian?
Well the tennis legend is not only extremely happy with her man; she’s EXPECTING.
Serena confirmed the news herself via Snapchat with a post showing off her 20 months pregnant belly.
Fans are now flooding her with congratulatory messages on the surprise pregnancy.
This was a bikini photo Serena posted just two weeks ago.
Back in January, a secretly pregnant Serena beat her sister Venus to nab a record 23rd slam title in the Australian Open.
Wow!
Congrats to the happy couple!
Instagram, SnapChat, SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images