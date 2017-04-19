Surprise! Serena Williams Expecting Her First Child With Fiancé Alexis Ohanian

Match. Set. Love!

Serena Williams Pregnant With Alexis Ohanian’s Baby

Remember when we told you that Serena Williams was still happily booed up with her Reddit co-founder fiance Alexis Ohanian?

Well the tennis legend is not only extremely happy with her man; she’s EXPECTING.

Serena confirmed the news herself via Snapchat with a post showing off her 20 months pregnant belly.



Fans are now flooding her with congratulatory messages on the surprise pregnancy.

This was a bikini photo Serena posted just two weeks ago.

Bonjour A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Back in January, a secretly pregnant Serena beat her sister Venus to nab a record 23rd slam title in the Australian Open.

Wow!

Congrats to the happy couple!

Instagram, SnapChat, SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images