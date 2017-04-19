Faux Sit Down: Nicki Minaj Rejoins Young Money Fam In “No Frauds” Featuring Drake & Lil Wayne [Video]

Nicki Minaj Featuring Drake And Lil Wayne “No Frauds” Music Video

The band is back together again! Nicki Minaj has finally released the music video for her Drake and Lil Wayne reunion record “No Frauds”.

#6God & the #SwishGod 🏀 #NoFrauds video shoot in London. Had a blast 💥 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Looks like Young Money is picking up right where they left off…

👑 King & Degeneres Queen 👑 #NoFrauds video shoot w/my mentor 🙏🏽 @liltunechi #YoungMoney 🎀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Oh yeah, Nicki’s song also licks shots at Remy Ma, will Nicki fire a couple more in the video?

Guess you’ll have to press play and find out…

