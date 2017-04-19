BYE CRUSTY! Bill O’Reilly Got FIRED On His Day Off & Black Twitter Rejoiced
- By Bossip Staff
Black Twitter Celebrates Bill O’Reilly’s Firing
After years of spewing fake news-flavored venom sprinkled with gleeful racism, Faux News star Bill O’Reilly was finally FIRED amid outrage over a slew of sexual harassment lawsuits that pushed the shady network to dump him during his vacation in yet another glorious Black Twitter moment.
Hit the flip for a peek into the “Bill O’Reilly Is Fired” party.