BYE CRUSTY! Bill O’Reilly Got FIRED On His Day Off & Black Twitter Rejoiced

- By Bossip Staff
After years of spewing fake news-flavored venom sprinkled with gleeful racism, Faux News star Bill O’Reilly was finally FIRED amid outrage over a slew of sexual harassment lawsuits that pushed the shady network to dump him during his vacation in yet another glorious Black Twitter moment.

Hit the flip for a peek into the “Bill O’Reilly Is Fired” party.

