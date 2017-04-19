Poor Thang: Rasheeda Reveals How Postpartum Depression Wreaked Havoc On Her Marriage

Rasheeda Frost Reveals She Struggled With Post Partum Depression

Rasheeda has long been one of the most BEAUTIFUL, SWEET, LIKABLE cast members of ‘Love And Hip-Hop: Atlanta,’ so we were saddened to hear that in addition to all of her issues with her husband Kirk Frost, she also had to contend with some serious issues following the birth of her son Karter, who is now 3-and-a-half-years-old. Fortunately Rasheeda is doing much better these days. She penned a blog for People.com describing her experience with postpartum depression.

In her blog Rasheeda describes how when her youngest son Karter was born, she immediately loved him, but almost as soon as he arrived she was stricken with pneumonia and unable to form the same breastfeeding bond with him that she had with her older son Ky.

When I was finally released from the hospital, a few days went by and I began to realize that something wasn’t exactly normal with me. I wasn’t that fierce, strong, happy Rasheeda that I used to be. My mind was cloudy. I was tired. I felt down and lost, and would cry all the time. It came to a point that I would retreat away from my family and avoid my friends. As a woman, I was trying to cope and be a great mom and wife. I didn’t look or feel my best. I was over 200 pounds and there were days I would tell Kirk, “Listen, you need to take care of Karter,” and I would just lie around. I was in such a weird space and he didn’t understand what was going on with me. My husband became collateral damage. He was left confused and feeling alone. He could not figure out what happened to his wife. In 20 years, he had never witnessed me in distress, and I had never been in such turmoil. All of a sudden, there was a significant reduction in the quality and frequency of couple time. I was in complete social isolation, and withdrew from personal interaction. My husband did not know how to handle what I was going through, and I did not understand what was happening with me enough to tell him what I needed or even know what I needed. I knew something was wrong, but I really didn’t want to believe something was wrong with ME. I’m RASHEEDA: a tough cookie!

Upsetting right? It definitely sounds like Rasheeda’s issues were causing major problems in her marriage and her personal life. Still, Rasheeda had yet to discover what the issue was.

When I looked in the mirror, I did not resemble myself whatsoever. I felt worthless, and would get horrible headaches and bad anxiety. When I couldn’t take it anymore, I spoke to my doctor and found out I had postpartum depression. For me, the discovery was RELIEF to finally be able to put a name to what was happening with me — something that had been affecting every area of my life. It was time to figure out my next course of action.

While Rasheeda’s doctor offered to prescribe medication to help her combat PPD, but she opted to go the natural remedy route instead.

Developing a routine was extremely helpful for me to create balance. Being outside became essential; I learned to take in nature’s beauty, and even the sun against my skin gave me peace of mind. Diet and exercise were a significant part of my recovery. To help regulate my hormones and support my neurotransmitters, I changed my eating habits to healthier choices. I was a known gymnast, having trained with Bela Karolyi as a young girl, and took it upon myself to take a few classes to shed the weight and would walk five miles.

WAYMENT! Did y’all know Rasheeda was a gymnast? We had no idea. Kudos to you girl.

Besides pushing her to get in shape, Rasheeda’s diagnosis also helped her face her issues head on:

Finding out that I had postpartum depression and understanding what that meant became more freeing than I realized. I learned what was going on with me and knew remaining isolated would only make matters worse for me mentally, so I began to communicate with my family and close friends. My mom and Kirk immediately stepped in, and not only did they take care of baby Karter, they allowed me to get the rest I needed through the night. I was able to create the routine I needed to balance life so I could do everything I desired, to feel like the Rasheeda I recognized.

Rasheeda closes out her blog by saying she decided to speak up about her struggle because it’s a global problem that doesn’t discriminate. But do you think that’s the only reason? The timing of this admission seems awfully convenient considering her and Kirk’s current storyline on LHHATL.

Do you think Kirk used Rasheeda’s PPD symptoms as an excuse to creep outside of their marriage? Is Rasheeda giving Kirk an out for his bad behavior?

