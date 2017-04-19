Big Dummy: Florida Fugitive Popped By Police After Live Streaming From Chuck E. Cheese

Wanted Florida Woman Arrested After Live Streaming Location

A wanted Florida woman who was being watched by cops, gave away her location after live streaming on Facebook from a Chuck E. Cheese, according to NBC News 8.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Markesha Wilkerson had a warrant for her arrest for two charges: improper display of a firearm, and failure to appear. Investigators following the girl on Facebook noticed that she went on a live video at the local kids’ play business. They contacted Lakewood police in the area to arrest her on the spot.

How idiotic!

“Crazy criminals are appreciated, stupid criminals are appreciated. We recommend that if you are wanted, to post on Facebook or Instagram, and let us know where you are,” the local Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Streaming is growing in popularity, with celebrities like Rihanna being able to connect with fans. But, a lot crazy stuff is happening on Facebook live recently, shootings, suicides etc. Do you think it’s more good or bad to come from live steaming?

