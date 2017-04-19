Florida Woman Arrested For Burning Son In The Chest With An Iron

Jesus take the wheel…

Florida Mom Arrested For Burning Son

A Florida mom’s brutal punishment for her son is making national headlines. Tamecha Jean, 32, of Pembroke Pines allegedly used a hot iron to burn the chest of her 9-year-old son because he failed to show her his school work.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that Jean was arrested Monday on suspicion of committing aggravated child abuse. She’s since been released on her own recognizance and will have to wear an ankle monitor as her case proceeds.

Back in February, Jean allegedly placed the iron on the center of the boy’s chest and left nipple. Months later an anonymous tipster alerted authorities citing the scars on the boy’s chest as proof.

Jean maintains that she struck the boy with her belt and he may have burned himself with the iron “because he moves around a lot while being spanked.”

RIGHT.

She has no previous record of child abuse.

What do YOU think about this Florida mom’s arrest???

Broward County Police