Stop Breeding, B: NYC Is About To Feed Its Rats Birth Control To Curb Offspring

NYC Rats Are About To Be Tricked Into Eating A Birth Control Snack

New York City will deploy rat birth control in attempt to curb breeding according to the New York Daily News. The drug known as ContraPest, makes female rats on able to ovulate. It’s non-toxic to humans and other species of rodents and animals that aren’t being targeted. Health officials say that two tail-bumping rats can produce up to 15,000 mice per year.

Gross!

Last year, the city tried dropping dry ice into rat burrows in the city parks. This city has sought other alternatives and are hoping that their birth control strategy works. Health officials say that they don’t have a scale and location of when the rat sterilization program will begin.

Do you think it’s a good idea for New York City health officials to put the wraps on birth control?