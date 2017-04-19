Pop A Bottle: Faux News Fires Bill Ho’Reilly After 21 Years Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Fox News Fires Bill O’Reilly

Bye, bye, be-yotch!

Fox News has finally given bigot-friendly blowhard Bill O’Reilly his walking papers today after immense public and corporate pressure mounted over the sexual harassment allegations against him.

JUST IN: Bill O’Reilly won't be returning to Fox News: "The Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning." pic.twitter.com/KrqZX4vkt4 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 19, 2017

NYMag has some insight into how 21st Century Fox Chairman/CEO Rupert Murdoch came to bring the axe down over O’Reilly’s head.

The Murdochs’ decision to dump O’Reilly shocked many Fox News staffers I’ve spoken to in recent days. Late last week, the feeling inside the company was that Rupert Murdoch would prevail over his son James, who lobbied to jettison the embattled host. It’s still unclear exactly how the tide turned. According to one source, Lachlan Murdoch’s wife helped convince her husband that O’Reilly needed to go, which moved Lachlan into James’s corner. The source added that senior executives at other divisions within the Murdoch empire have complained that if O’Reilly’s allegations had happened to anyone else at their companies, that person would be gone already.

O’Reilly has said a set of encyclopedia’s worth of offensive things on his s#it show over the past 21 years. We’re sure he’ll get a job somewhere. Maybe he’ll take Tomato Low-Rent’s job over at The Blaze.

As we mentioned before, Bill is on a 2-week “vacation”, which means he’s been fired on his day off.

