Deliver The Goddamn Bat, PLEASE: Sinkhole SHUTS DOWN Downtown Atlanta Street
- By Bossip Staff
Atlanta’s Infrastructure Continues To Crumble
Atlanta continued its descent into Hell after a Super Bowl collapse, major highway collapse, chemical spill, musty crusty dusty orgy, road rage murder, ANOTHER major highway shut down and today’s gaping sinkhole on 5th street downtown (next to Georgia Tech) that has the whole entire city SHOOK with no signs of improvement.
Peep the Twitter chaos over ATL’s sinkhole on the flip side.