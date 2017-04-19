Deliver The Goddamn Bat, PLEASE: Sinkhole SHUTS DOWN Downtown Atlanta Street

Atlanta’s Infrastructure Continues To Crumble

Atlanta continued its descent into Hell after a Super Bowl collapse, major highway collapse, chemical spill, musty crusty dusty orgy, road rage murder, ANOTHER major highway shut down and today’s gaping sinkhole on 5th street downtown (next to Georgia Tech) that has the whole entire city SHOOK with no signs of improvement.

Another crack in Atlanta's infrastructure? A 3-ft wide sinkhole on 5th Street @Cypress St near @GaTechUniversity #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/BIKmLVyOYi — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) April 19, 2017

