Security! Stalker Begs For Malia Obama’s Hand In Marriage At Her Internship 

Splash News

Secret Service Shoe Away Malia Obama Stalker

The Secret Service detained a Brooklyn man for stalking and harassing Malia Obama, according to the New York Daily News. Currently, the daughter of the former US president has an internship with movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Malia is temporarily residing in New York City and interning in the Tribeca area.

This sick man, Jair Nilton Cardoso went to the fourth floor of the building where she interns and put a sign in the window, begging for her to marry him. Two Secret Service agents assigned to protect the 18-year-old spotted the sign, and kicked him out with no harm done. Two days later, the 30 year old stalker followed Obama out of a building and the West Village. They told him to ‘go away and leave her alone’, sources said.

Secret service agents then went to meet him at his Brooklyn apartment to interview him, they concluded he has psychiatric issues and took him to the Brooklyn hospital for evaluation.