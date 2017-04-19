You Can’t Be Serious: Aaron Hernandez Deemed “Innocent” In Wake Of Suicide

Aaron Hernandez Suicide Invokes Legal Clause That Proclaims Him Innocent

A legal principle called “abatement ab initio“, will ensure that convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez will go to his grave as an innocent man.

According to the Boston Globe, chief legal counsel for the Massachusetts Bar Assoication, Martin W. Healy, explains exactly how this is possible:

Though Hernandez was convicted in 2015 of murdering Odin L. Lloyd of Boston, Hernandez’s appeal was not complete. Abatement ab initio means “from the beginning,” Healy said, and it means that upon a person’s death, if they have not exhausted their legal appeals, their case reverts to its status at the beginning — it’s as if the trial and conviction never happened. “Unfortunately, in the Odin Lloyd matter, for the family, there won’t be any real closure,” said Healy. “Aaron Hernandez will go to his death an innocent man.”

Ain’t THAT ’bout a b!tc#??? SMFH.

Image via Getty