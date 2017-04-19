Oprah, Spike Lee & Other Celebs Attend HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’ Premiere

Seen on the scene…

Celebrities Attend HBO’s “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” Premiere In New York

Stars of HBO’s new film gathered in NYC this week for its premiere.

The cast of “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” walked the red carpet for the film that tells the often untold story of the unethical theft of a black woman’s cells by white doctors.

The film’s stars were on hand including Oprah…



and Rose Byrne were on hand..

as well as Renee Elise Goldsberry who plays Henrietta Lacks in the film.

Jussie Smollett…

Lee Daniels…

and Spike Lee.



Al Sharpton also attended the premiere and bowed down to Queen Oprah.

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” premieres Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. on HBO.

