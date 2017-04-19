Carmelo’s Rumored Side Piece’s “Friend” Spills All Her Business In Full Sit Down Interview With Chicago Radio Station [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
SMH! See, you honestly cannot tell your business to all your friends out here…this young man was ready to spill every morstle of “tea” he had on Carmelo’s alleged side-piece, most of which was quite unrelated to the issue at hand.
He sounds salty about some personal pettiness, so we have to take it with a grain of salt…but we’re definitely all ears over here…
WGCI/Facebook