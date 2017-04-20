117-Year-Old Woman, Known As The “World’s Oldest Person,” Outlives Her 97-Year-Old Son

World Oldest Woman Outlives 97-Year-Old Son

The woman believed to be the oldest living person in the world, just buried her 97-year-old son at their home in Duanvale, Jamaica on Wednesday.

According to Mail Online, 117-year-old Violet Mosse-Brown outlived her son Harold Fairweather after he suffered an illness over the past week.

Viole was born March 10, 1900 and still lives in the same house in rural Jamaican she was born in. It’s been in her family for over 200 years.

As for what has given her such longevity, Violet says

“My faith in serving God, and believing strongly in the teaching of the bible.”

On top of sticking close to her beliefs, she also clearly comes from a long-living family overall. Her son lived to be 97, and each of her parents lived to the age of 96.

Good for her! Here’s to at least 3 more so she can get to an even 120!!