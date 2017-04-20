Skye Wheatley Admits To Fake Face & Boobs, But Says Her Mundane Booty’s Real! [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

Big Brother UK’s Skye Wheatley is a known Instagram model. We think Skye’s butt is actually pretty uneventful and the attention is a result of reflex angles, but some people are saying she got her backside surgically enhanced. The Australian has admitted to having plastic surgery on her mug and boobs, but says her cakes are the result of “working out.”

We’ve got her cake videos and Instagram pictures so you can make the asses-sment yourselves.

Turn the pages and peep.

Happy Friday nuggets 🙈❤😘

A post shared by Skye Maree Wheatley (@skye.wheatley) on

Chilling on a horse with a lamp on its head in my angel wings 😇👍🏼

A post shared by Skye Maree Wheatley (@skye.wheatley) on

    Poolside chillin 🌴 hair- @missblisshair

    A post shared by Skye Maree Wheatley (@skye.wheatley) on

    Going back to Bali soon and looking for brands to work with in Bali! DM me if you're keen on collaborating 😘

    A post shared by Skye Maree Wheatley (@skye.wheatley) on

    Rock a bye baby on the Bali swing 😂😭🙈😅 ohh wow I'm sooo not funny 😩 #Bali #villa #balivilla

    A post shared by Skye Maree Wheatley (@skye.wheatley) on

    Categories: Cakes, Entertainment, In White Folks News

