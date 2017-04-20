BM Blues: Flo Rida’s Secret Baby Mama Files Child Support Suit For Disabled Baby He Ignores

Flo Rida Sued For Child Support

Flo Rida has been ignoring his 7-month-old baby boy…and it’s time to pay up, according to his baby’s mother.

According to TMZ, a woman named Alexis Adams has filed court docs — complete with a positive paternity test — proving that Flo Rida fathered her infant son Zohar Paxton…and pretty much hasn’t dealt with her or the baby since.

The two were involved in a short affair starting in December 2015…resulting in the conception of little Zohar by mid-January. But Flo Rida hasn’t been involved in the child’s life in any way at all. Flo Rida has yet to acknowledge paternity, despite the fact that a test taken last December proved he was indeed the Daddy.

However, Alexis says the child suffers from hydrocephalus — water on the brain, basically — and she’s been struggling to cover his mounting medical expenses since his birth.

She’s asking the court to grant her child support for their sick infant. Of course, Flo Rida hasn’t responded to anything on the matter yet.

WELP…for all this unprotected sex out here, these are the results! Flo Rida won’t be able to ignore this for too long…

