Did Bruce Jenner Boo Kris’ Vag?

So it seems like Kris Jenner was the only person who didn’t know that Bruce Jenner had aspirations to transition. A recent story came out of all the clues Bruce was sending. One such detail was completely made up by comedian Jim Norton but it was totally hilarious.

Kris Jenner claims she never knew Bruce was 'uncomfortable' having sex with her, and thought he was kidding when he loudly booed her vagina. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) April 20, 2017

Did this really happen? No. But the jokes flew anyway.