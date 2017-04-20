Boo-Boo Kitty: Caitlyn Jenner Was “Uncomfortable” Smashing Kris Jenner To Smithereens Back When She Was Bruce

Caitlyn Jenner Says Sex With Kris Jenner Made Her Uncomfortable

Caitlyn Jenner is letting it all hang out these days. And we’re not talkin’ about her “missing member“, that is no more.

No, Caitlyn is releasing her scandalous, tell-all memoir Secrets Of My Life, and she’s keepin’ it 100 about literally everything…including her sex life with Kris Jenner back in the Bruce days.

According to PageSix, Bru-…Caitlyn was not very fond of sex with Kris:

“We fall in love quickly (we marry after seven months),” Caitlyn, 67, writes in an excerpt published by People. “Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know, Kris and I have good and frequent sex at the beginning.” Caitlyn, who underwent gender reassignment surgery in January, describes the sex as “imbued with love” but admits she wasn’t “entirely comfortable” with the act. “I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her. This will always be a subject of dispute between us,” Caitlyn laments. “She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn, which obviously means in her mind that she did not know enough.”

What kinda foreplay is THAT?!?

Bruce: “Hey babe, I’ve been thinking about this all day…”

Kris: “Oh yeah, baby? This good-good been on your mind?

Bruce: “Huh? Oh. No. I’ve been think about how I feel so confused. I don’t think I’m supposed to be a man.”

Kris: “Does that mean that I don’t have to give you sloppy toppy?”

Bruce: “Ew. Gross.”

This revelation has set off a firestorm of jokes and memes on Twitter, mostly inspired by a tweet from comedian Jim Norton.

Kris Jenner claims she never knew Bruce was 'uncomfortable' having sex with her, and thought he was kidding when he loudly booed her vagina. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) April 20, 2017

