We Get It: A Gallery Of Reasons Why Carmelo’s Alleged Mistress Reportedly Smashed Ryan Henry
Ryan Henry’s Sexiest Photos
If you’ve been paying attention to the latest page in the Carmelo Anthony/La La separation scandal then you know about those allegations concerning a certain VH1 star.
As previously reported Carmelo’s alleged mistress is a woman named Angel Burks who was not only sleeping with Carmelo, but dating “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star Ryan Henry.
Now a new rumor has surfaced and it concerns not only the couple but a VH1 reality star. The folks over at BallerAlert claim to have the drop on the alleged mistress, a woman named Mia Angel Burks.
“She was traveling back and forth to New York while she was messing around with Ryan Henry from Black ink Chicago,” a fan told the site.”Her and Carmelo weren’t serious at all she was plotting.”
Ryan has since hilariously said that his name’s Bennett and he’s not in it…
but if he was “in it” with the alleged mistress, we’d totally get it…
because FINE.
More photos on the flip.
