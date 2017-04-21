We Get It: A Gallery Of Reasons Why Carmelo’s Alleged Mistress Reportedly Smashed Ryan Henry

For your viewing pleasure…

Ryan Henry’s Sexiest Photos

If you’ve been paying attention to the latest page in the Carmelo Anthony/La La separation scandal then you know about those allegations concerning a certain VH1 star.

As previously reported Carmelo’s alleged mistress is a woman named Angel Burks who was not only sleeping with Carmelo, but dating “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star Ryan Henry.

BallerAlert< reports:/a>

Now a new rumor has surfaced and it concerns not only the couple but a VH1 reality star. The folks over at BallerAlert claim to have the drop on the alleged mistress, a woman named Mia Angel Burks.

“She was traveling back and forth to New York while she was messing around with Ryan Henry from Black ink Chicago,” a fan told the site.”Her and Carmelo weren’t serious at all she was plotting.”

Ryan has since hilariously said that his name’s Bennett and he’s not in it…

My name is Bennett.. And I ain't In it.. 🙅🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ A post shared by Ryan Henry (@ryanhenrytattoo) on Apr 18, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

but if he was “in it” with the alleged mistress, we’d totally get it…

Stand for something or fall for anything… 🙏🏽🕋 #Mashallah A post shared by Ryan Henry (@ryanhenrytattoo) on Feb 16, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

because FINE.

Doin all my thinking in the Airport… really just lookin at all the ppl staring at me thinking I'm Muslim cuz that BULLSHIT Muslim Ban. What the fuck else are we gone let this Orange face Do.. smh ✊🏾🕋 A post shared by Ryan Henry (@ryanhenrytattoo) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:38pm PST

More photos on the flip.