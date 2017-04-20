El Cheap’O: #RHOA’s Apollo Nida Wants Phaedra To Pay His Entire Divorce Tab

Apollo Says Phaedra Should Cover All Of His Divorce Fees

Apollo is still asking Phaedra to pick up his tab from prison.

Apollo Nida has filed documents asking the judge to demand Phaedra Parks pick up his entire tab for his part in their divorce, because “she has the money”, according to sources at The Jasmine Brand. Allegedly Apollo cites that Mrs. Parks earns over $75K per month. This is a stark difference from what he’s earning in prison, while he serves his sentence for being a fraud.

Allegedly, Apollo feels like Phaedra has made him spend unnecessary dollars from when she filed for divorce, originally. Apollo says he racked up a hefty bill for having to fight off a divorce judgment Phaedra was awarded, due to him not knowing she had already filed. That first divorce judgement was thrown out recently, after Apollo pointed out Phaedra had omitted their Buckhead home as an asset. He said she’s hiding much more. The felon says she makes close to $900K a year just from her reality show checks, and probably more from other ventures.

Well, there’s two things we know after hearing this.

1. Phaedra wasn’t lying when she said her divorce was “final”. It pretty much was until Apollo snitched on her finances. And 2. He’s petty as hell. That prison food is making him salty!

Do you think Phaedra should cover all of Apollo’s legal fees in their ‘new divorce’ precedings?