Ain’t Over: Keshia Knight Pulliam Says She Fears For Her Newborn’s Safety With Ed Hartwell

In messy breakup news…

Keshia Knight Pulliam Says She Fears For Her Baby’s Safety

The drama between Keshia Knight Pulliam and Ed Hartwell is still ongoing and the latest allegations are shocking. As previously reported Keshia gave birth to baby Ella Grace back in January and reportedly didn’t inform Hartwell of the baby’s arrival.

Following that Hartwell finally acknowledged that he’s the baby’s father (after months of denial), and a nasty rumor swirled that his alleged mistress wanted to previously give Keyshia “something that would cause someone to have a miscarriage”.

Now their messy custody battle is continuing and Keyshia’s telling a judge that she “fears for her newborn’s safety.” Why? Because Ed allegedly takes a cocktail of prescription pills.

According to court docs obtained by TheJasmineBrand, Pulliam says that Hartwell takes the cocktail consisting of OxyContin/oxycodone, anti-depressants and a HOST of others to deal with physical and mental trauma from his time in the NFL.

There are also claims that Keyshia’s witnessed the ex-baller burst into a fit of a rage and she wants his new girlfriend’s mental capacity and home inspected considering that she’ll be around little Ella Grace.

Ed is seeking joint custody of the baby girl.

Poor Rudy, this is all so messy.

What do YOU think about the latest development in the Keshia Knight Pulliam VS Ed Hartwell case???