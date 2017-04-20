Chic Wife, Chic Life: Who Looked More Bangin’ In Ashlee Simpson’s YSL Blouse?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

MARCH 16: Actor Evan Ross (L) and singer Ashlee Simpson attend day one of TAO, Beauty + Essex, Avenue + Luchini LA Grand Opening on March 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for TAO)

Evan Ross And Ashlee Simpson Share Clothes

It’s no secret that Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson share the same bohemian style sensibilities, so we probably shouldn’t be surprised that the pair have been sharing clothing. US Weekly brought our attention to the couple’s shirt swapping ways, pointing out how Evan recently rocked the same black and white polka dot printed $690 Saint Laurent Signature YVES collared shirt to Coachella that his wife had already worn in March to the grand opening of TAO, Beauty + Essex, Avenue and Luchini.

APRIL 15: Evan Ross and Ashley Simpson celebrate A Toast to Summer with the NEW Limited Edition CIROC Summer Colada at the Hard Rock Hotel in Palm Springs on April 15, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/WireImage)

Who do you think looked more bangin’ in the blouse? Also, we’re not entirely sure that this blouse belongs to Ashlee and not Evan seeing as how he’s actually worn in more in public than she has.

OCTOBER 19: Actor Evan Ross and singer Ashlee Simpson attend the Guitar Hero Live Launch Party at YouTube Space LA on October 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

We found an even earlier shot of Evan rocking the top at a Guitar Hero Live Launch party at YouTube Space from all the way back in October of 2015. So is it safe to say Evan OWNS this style?

Getty Images

Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Ballers, Celebrity Seeds

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus