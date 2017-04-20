Chic Wife, Chic Life: Who Looked More Bangin’ In Ashlee Simpson’s YSL Blouse?

Evan Ross And Ashlee Simpson Share Clothes

It’s no secret that Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson share the same bohemian style sensibilities, so we probably shouldn’t be surprised that the pair have been sharing clothing. US Weekly brought our attention to the couple’s shirt swapping ways, pointing out how Evan recently rocked the same black and white polka dot printed $690 Saint Laurent Signature YVES collared shirt to Coachella that his wife had already worn in March to the grand opening of TAO, Beauty + Essex, Avenue and Luchini.

Who do you think looked more bangin’ in the blouse? Also, we’re not entirely sure that this blouse belongs to Ashlee and not Evan seeing as how he’s actually worn in more in public than she has.

We found an even earlier shot of Evan rocking the top at a Guitar Hero Live Launch party at YouTube Space from all the way back in October of 2015. So is it safe to say Evan OWNS this style?

Getty Images