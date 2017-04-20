Unlikely Story: Is Kimmy Cakes Finished And Done Being A Reality TV Attention Slore?

Kim Kardashian Bans Cameras From Her House, Wants To Quit TV Show

This is kinda crazy. Kim Kardashian West has been understandably guarded since being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October BUT since the arrival of 2017 the reality star/entrepreneur has been back in the limelight, walking red carpets, posting on social media and sharing her life for E! in front of reality cameras, but now Naughty Gossip is reporting that she’s put her foot down and no longer wants to do the show.

“Kim has banned the cameras from her house. She wants nothing to do with the show anymore. Kris Jenner doesn’t know what do to. She trying to give Kim space but if she doesn’t change Kim’s mind soon, the show is dead,” sources tell NAUGHTY GOSSIP. “Kim is 100% sure that she will not budge. She wants nothing to do with the show anymore.”

And we’re 100% sure she’ll change her mind. Bet. E! ain’t giving up all them MILLIS for a show with no Kim. Kylie’s cute or whateva (the second one) but nobody is tuning in weekly to watch her play with lipstick to pay Tyga’s Ferrari note. And don’t even try and suggest Khloé and her rent-a-NBA-ni**a storyline is enough to hold folks attention.

Just sayin’.