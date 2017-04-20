Prenup Protection: More Than $200 Million Is On The Line In Potential Carmelo Anthony-Lala Divorce

$200 Million On The Line In Carmelo Anthony And Lala Divorce

This Carmelo Anthony-Lala divorce is a HUGE mess, but when you take into consideration how much money is involved, it’s even worse.

According to TMZ, the couple has to come to terms with the $200 million fortune that they’ve amassed since jumping the broom. Now we say “they” because Lala wasn’t exactly a non-contributing member to their bank account. She continued to act, model and produce during their marriage, but obviously Melo was the one bringing home the real bacon.

From what we understand there IS a prenup intact, however, it wouldn’t be the first time a prenup was challenged by the party who is getting the short end of the stick.

Considering that the dissolution of this marriage is Melo’s fault, he’d be a damn fool to low-ball Lala. It might be his legal right, but the public hit he’ll take will be brutal.

Often times there are cheating clauses in prenups that change the terms if someone is caught creeping. There is no word on whether or not Melo and Lala’s contract contains such a clause.

The best thing for both parties is to come to terms quickly and not drag this out. No telling how many of Melo’s skeletons will come Milly-Rockin’ out the closet if things get ugly.

