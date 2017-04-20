Exclusive: Isn’t She Married? RHOP’s Charisse Jackson Spotted On A Date With A Mystery Man

Married “Real Housewives Of Potomac” Star Spotted On A Hot Date With Mystery Man

She’s in the middle of an acrimonious divorce from her former college coach husband.

But “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Charisse Jackson hasn’t let the impending end of her marriage stop her from dipping her toes back into the dating pool.

BOSSIP’s exclusive pics show the reality star coming out of a trendy restaurant in New York City’s Meatpacking District earlier this week with a handsome mystery man on her arm.

Jackson, dressed in white ripped jeans, a light gold blouse with a matching bomber jacket and sunglasses, looked smitten with her dining companion as they navigated the neighborhood’s cobblestones.

Jackson is in the process of divorcing her estranged husband, Eddie, who used to coach basketball at Rutgers University. The pair are separated and from the looks of these pics, Charisse has moved on, getting her groove back with a younger beau.

What do you think of Charisse’s date?

Photo by Taj Washington