Back On And Poppin’: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Have A Date Night Out

Rob Kardashian Ecstatic On Date Out With Blac Chyna

Look how happy Rob is! So it seems Blac Chyna must’ve taken Kris Jenner’s bribe money after all. Rob was photographed out on a date at Tao Nightclub in Los Angeles with his baby mama Blac Chyna Wednesday night.

Rob was happy to open doors and everything for his sweet thang! Chyna rocked a light purple wig and denim jacket with her all white ensemble.

The pair drove off from Tao around 1:20 am. Sounds like an eventful evening riiiight?

So do you think these two have reconciled or are these just two parents having an evening out to discuss raising their daughter? Rob looks thrilled but Chyna’s looking rather meh about it all. Check out more photos from their date night below, then hit the flip for the latest hot pics from Chyna’s IG.

SplashNews/ Instagram