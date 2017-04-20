Back On And Poppin’: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Have A Date Night Out

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4

Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna Tao White Rolls Royce SplashNews

Rob Kardashian Ecstatic On Date Out With Blac Chyna

Look how happy Rob is! So it seems Blac Chyna must’ve taken Kris Jenner’s bribe money after all. Rob was photographed out on a date at Tao Nightclub in Los Angeles with his baby mama Blac Chyna Wednesday night.

Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna Tao White Rolls Royce SplashNews

Rob was happy to open doors and everything for his sweet thang! Chyna rocked a light purple wig and denim jacket with her all white ensemble.

Rob Kardashian Blac Chyna Tao White Rolls Royce SplashNews

The pair drove off from Tao around 1:20 am. Sounds like an eventful evening riiiight?

So do you think these two have reconciled or are these just two parents having an evening out to discuss raising their daughter? Rob looks thrilled but Chyna’s looking rather meh about it all. Check out more photos from their date night below, then hit the flip for the latest hot pics from Chyna’s IG.

SplashNews/ Instagram

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Chyna out here flaunting that post baby Dream bawwwdy! No wonder Rob is trying to get his ackright!

Hey cutie ❤️ Hair| @kendrasboutique Lip " Dream" | @lashedcosmetics

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Ballers, Bikini Body, Break Ups

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus