Bolitics: Mexican-American Judge Trump Called “A Hater”, Set To Preside Over Key Immigration Case 

Hi Hater.

Judge Denigrated By Trump Set To Hear Key Immigration Case

An American born Judge of Mexican descent, repeatedly criticized by President Donald Trump last year, is set to preside over a key immigration case.

Judge Gonzalo Curiel will preside over the case of a man who claims he was unfairly deported back to Mexico, because he was in the US legally. CNN reports that Trump repeatedly criticized Gonzalo for the handling of his ‘Trump University’ case. He called the Indiana born judge “a hater” and a “Mexican”, attempting to vilify him. Instead it made Trump look even more racist.

Trump claimed Curiel could not impartially hear the case because of his background and Trump’s harsh immigration policies. The case was eventually settled. Now Curiel is back to possible block Trump’s harsh immigration practices in the case of Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez, 23, His lawyers allege he was deported from California to Mexico earlier this year despite having active protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.