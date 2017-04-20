Kush Chronic-les: Record-Setting 61% Of Americans Believe Piff Puffin’ Should Be Fully Legalized

A Record-Breaking Number of Americans Think Marijuana Should Be Legalized

Free the piff!

Happy 4/20 to all of you enjoy that sort of thing. While you’re in your “happy place”, allow us to drop some happy news on your head top.

According to CNN, the fight for marijuana legalization has just hit a new high. In a poll conducted by CBSNews, 61% of Americans believe that smoking that loud pack should be legal, just like cigarettes and alcohol. That’s significant because there has never been a poll that showed that level of support for lighting up.

In addition, 71% of those polled believe the Feds should get out of the way and allow recreational use in states where medicinal allowances have already been passed. Also, 88% approve of medicinal use.

So there you have it, America is elevating its thinking on the subject of Mary Jane’s buds and soon enough you’ll be able to walk the streets blowing copious clouds of ganja inna di air.

It’s lit.

Image via Splash