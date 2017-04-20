Pop That P: ‘Toxic’ Tomi Lauren Reportedly Demanded That Co-Workers Heat Up Her Butt Pad

Pop that P, girl!

Tomi Lauren Demanded That The Blaze Coworkers Heat Her Butt Pad

Tomi Lauren’s whiny ways are making headlines. Now that “ain’t got no job Tomi” is out at TheBlaze her former co-workers are chomping at the bit to expose her.

According to TheDailyCaller Tomi “treated staffers with “contempt and disdain” and required them to “heat up her butt warming pad.”

“To demand, they warm your butt pad is absurd,” a source told the site who added that they’d heat it up in the microwave.

The site adds that Tomi alleged enjoyed having a contentious work environment and was a “diva” who “expected to be treated like a queen.”

“Lahren’s treatment of the floor crew was inappropriate and unprofessional, constantly complaining about everything including but not limited to lighting, room temperature, editing, shooting, directing, etc,” the countersuit reads. “Lahren was divisive and created conflicts with other media personalities at TheBlaze,” reports The Caller.

Furthermore, Tomi butted heads with fellow BlazeTV host Lawrence Jones after she compared Black Lives Matter to the KKK. Jones, who’s black, took offense and they were seen heatedly arguing about the statement.

As previously reportedly Tomato Lozenge’s filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Glenn Beck and The Blaze and Beck and The Blaze have fired back in a countersuit claiming her behavior was the basis for his decision.

She sounds like such a lovely person, huh???

What do YOU think about the latest “ain’t got no job” Tomi update???