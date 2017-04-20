People Ain’t Isht: GA Teens Smoked Weed With Friends While Grandparents Dead Bodies Rotted Upstairs

Don’t let the sweet faces fool you. These kids are some cold-blooded killers.

According to NY Daily News reports:

As the bodies of Wendy and Randall Bjorge decomposed in an upstairs bedroom of their Georgia home, the two teens accused of killing them were downstairs partying with friends.

Cassandra Bjorge, 16, and her 19-year-old boyfriend Johnny Rider stayed in the Lawrenceville home for days after brutally murdering Bjorge’s 63-year-old grandparents.

According to WSB-TV, investigators revealed in court that the teens smoked pot and invited friends over for a party as the bodies decayed. The friends had no idea of the horror hidden upstairs.

To keep the smell from seeping out, investigators said Bjorge and Rider caulked two doors as well as the front door of the home.