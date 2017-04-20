#BlackWombMagic: BeyRena’s Pregnancy Is Snatching Wigs Across The Universe
- By Bossip Staff
Preggo BeyRena Is Shutting Down The Internet
Pop Goddess Bey and Tennis Goddess Serena are iconic, legendary and celebrated across the universe and beyond. They’re also pregnant at the same time in a beautiful pop culture moment that’s snatching wigs, melting hearts and breaking the whole entire internet.
Peep the hilarious chaos over Bey & Serena’s same-time pregnancy on the flip.
