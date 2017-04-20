Iconic! #LHHATL’s Karen King Wants Police To Reveal Informant In Her Fraud Case



Where is Joanne???

Karen King Asks Police To Reveal Information In Fraud Case, Wants Statement Thrown Out

Although she hasn’t had much air time on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” this season, Karen King has a LOT going on behind the scenes. The reality star who was previously arrested for identity theft has a list of demands before upcoming criminal trial.

King wants certain statements she made to law enforcement thrown out. Why? Because she was “extremely fatigued” when she made them, this according to TheJasmineBrand.

She also wants the court to order police to reveal the identity of a confidential informant they used to nab her to see if they were given a “sweetheart deal.”

Karen and her legal team are adamant that the alleged statements Karen made were not done so freely or voluntarily and were a result of promises and “inducements” at a time when she was fatigued.

This violates her constitutional rights so it’s only proper that they be thrown out.

I wasn't to quick to put this yellow on but it's actually nice #celebrityseconds #luxurylifestyle #mindset #beautyinabox A post shared by Karen King (@iamthequeenkarenking) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Sure.

That’s a helluva demand, we’ll be watching to see what a judge has to say about it.

As previously reported prosecutors say Karen’s been committing crimes for over 25 years and they want her locked up so she can’t take on more victims.

She’s been convicted of trafficking counterfeit goods, grand theft, counterfeit money, armed robbery and burglary.

Heading out to Blk Ink Grand opening, hair by @hairbykeke_ I love the hair and the custom color is amazing make up by @tlcdivo truly blessed hands styled by me A post shared by Karen King (@iamthequeenkarenking) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:46pm PST

This woman is honestly, truly I C O N I C!

