Be Easy: Tiny Says T.I.’s Baffled By Backlash Over His ‘Distraction’ Comments

Tiny Says T.I. Doesn’t Understand The ‘Distraction’ Comments Backlash

Tiny is speaking candidly on her troubles with T.I. and those disrespectful comments he recently made about their marriage. As previously reported fans were floored after Troubleman Tip casually told Angie Martinez that he considers his marriage a “distraction.”

“It seems to me that marriage and what marriage means and what marriage does — it’s just one of those things that’s going to distract me and deter me,” said Tip. “And that could be selfish, but ultimately, I’m the patriarch of this family. And it’s my responsibility to take us onward and upward. I just have a purpose and I don’t always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate thing that a husband should do.”

Well now Tiny’s giving her take on her estranged hubby’s comments and telling’s ESSENCE’s “Yes, Girl!” podcast that she was none too pleased with Tip and she quickly called him to let him know.

According to the singer/mother/entrepreneur, T.I. was absolutely flabbergasted about the big deal behind the comments. “I didn’t say anything bad about you,” Tip reportedly said.

“He cannot understand what in the world did he say that wasn’t right…like, ‘I don’t get it. I’m like, ‘You don’t get it?’ [He said] ‘Like, I don’t get it. I didn’t say anything bad about you,” Tiny recalled. “And I’m like, ‘That doesn’t make sense…That’s a cop out, pretty much. Like you’re too old for that. A distraction?! Boy, you’ve been married for seven years going on now, and you’ve been in this relationship for 15 years now. Okay?”

Tiny also told “Yes, Girl!” that she still doesn’t understand what he was trying to say.

“I don’t see much of a difference from being married from when we wasn’t married,” she continued. “What changed so much?”

Touche Tip! Is T.I. really befuddled about the backlash or is he just trying to play it off???



Getty Images, WENN