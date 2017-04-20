Merciful 6 God: His Majesty Drake Bestows More Life Upon Home Invader Fan, Won’t Press Charges

Drake Declines To Press Charges Against The Woman Who Broke Into His House

Earlier this month, we reported that a “fan” had broken into Drake’s Hidden Hills, California compound and made herself at home.

According to TMZ, Drake isn’t harboring any ill-will towards the burglar. Aubrey’s lawyer sent a letter to the Los Angeles District Attorney to inform him that his client will not participate in any investigation or prosecution of the young woman involved.

Drake is of the mindset that the fan is suffering from some type of mental illness and doesn’t want to be the type of cruel deity who would send her to prison.

She’s accused of stealing a Pepsi, a Sprite, a water and a hoodie.

Not exactly Aaron Hernandez-esque crimes.

Image via Getty/AKM-GSI