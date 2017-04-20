Laid To Rest: Cedric The Entertainer, Chappelle And Other Comedy Giants Pay Respect At Charlie Murphy’s Funeral 

Charlie Murphy Laid To Rest Amongst Comedy Peers

Cedric The Entertainer took a moment to pay tribute to the late Charlie Murphy with his peers. He shared the serious moment with his Instagram followers on the day of Charlie Murphy’s funeral. D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin, Dave Chappelle and George Lopez were among the comedy giants paying their respects.

Cedric says:

Tonite we joined Family n Friends to pay tribute and lay to rest our brother the Legendary Charlie Murphy.

Family member, Ray Murphy Jr. shared what looked like a funeral program on twitter.

D.L. Hughley shared his own photo from the somber occasion, including comedian Donnell Rawlings from the Chappelle show. So sad, but amazing seeing these brothers stick together.

More remembering #charliemurphy #TeamDl A post shared by realdlhughley (@realdlhughley) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

Rest easy Charlie Murphy! You’re already missed.